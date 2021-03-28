BSP condemns attack on BJP MLA in Punjab's Malout

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Sunday condemned the attack on Bharatiya Janta Party Punjab MLA Arun Narang by a group of protesting farmers in Malout and demanded action against those involved in the violence.



Speaking to ANI, Bhadoria said, "Action should be taken against those who have taken part in this type of violence. All people should put their point in a peaceful manner, constitutionally and democratically."

"The struggle of the farmers has been going on for a long time, more than 100 days have passed. Violence has no place in a democracy. We have a Constitution. The country should run according to our laws," Bhadoria added.

On Saturday, Narang was surrounded and restrained by agitators in the Malout area of Punjab's Muktsar district. An FIR has also been registered at Malout Police Station.

Protesting farmers tore the MLA's clothes and threw black ink at him.

This comes amid widespread protests against the Centre's new farm laws. Farmers have been protesting since November last year against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

