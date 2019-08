BSP declares candidates for UP by-polls

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday declared its candidates for upcoming bypolls in Uttar Pradesh.

Abdul Qayyum Ansari has been given ticket from Ghosi while Rajnarayan Nirala will be BSP candidate from Manikpur.

Naushad Ali will contest on BSP ticket from Hamirpur and Akhilesh Ambedkar has been fielded from Jaidpur.



Ramesh Gautam from Balha, Sunil Kumar Chittod from Tundla, Arun Dwivedi from Lucknow Cant, Devi Prasad Tiwari, Ranjit Singh Patel from Pratapgarh will be BSP candidates for the by-polls.

Earlier in the day, Mayawati was re-elected as chief of BSP.

BSP plans to fight elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi and coming by-elections in Uttar Pradesh.(ANI)