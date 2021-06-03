BSP expels two senior leaders over 'anti-party' activities

Lalji Varma, who was the leader of the BSP legislature party in the state assembly, has also been removed from his post.

Lucknow, June 3 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati has expelled two senior legislators Lalji Varma and Ram Achal Rajbhar for alleged "anti-party activities" during the recent panchayat polls.

Guddu Jamali a.k.a. Shah Alam has been appointed the new leader of the legislature party.

Both the expelled leaders belong to Ambedkar Nagar and were among the senior most leaders of the party. Ram Achal Rajbhar is a former state president of the BSP.

The expulsion of the two leaders has left the party cadres 'shocked'.

"We are shocked at the BSP president's decision. The party in UP is completely bereft of grassroot leaders," said a party MLA.

--IANS

amita/sdr/