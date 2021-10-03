BSP Gen Secy visit to Lakhimpur Kheri suspended, says law and order situation cited by police

Misra told ANI that the police in their notice to him said that no party or leader is allowed to visit the site."They (Police) have handed over a notice that says that our program in Lakhimpur has been suspended due to law and order situation and no party or leader is allowed. We have decided to suspend our program, will decide on the next steps," Misra said.BSP General Secretary said, "We want to visit there (Lakhimpur)... Would they mow down farmers with cars for protesting the black law? We are not being allowed to move citing law and order disturbance there. We demand (written) order if they want to house arrest us."Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has left for the district on Monday, while Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who has been appointed as AICC senior observer for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, will also be visiting Lakhimpur Kheri today.Samajwadi Party's National President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary and Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar will also visit the district.As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police."Four farmers and four others have died (in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident). Probe underway. It's an unfortunate incident, should not be politicized," Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Chaurasiya told reporters.Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.Meanwhile, refuting SKM's allegations, MoS Teni said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'. (ANI)