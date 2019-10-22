BSP leaders' face blackened, paraded on donkeys in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) workers here blackened the faces of party's national coordinator Ramji Gautam and its former state in charge Sitaram for allegedly involving in anti-party activities on Tuesday.

The two BSP leaders were then made to sit on donkeys. Following which they were paraded in the vicinity.The incident has sparked a political slugfest with allegations and counter-allegations being leveled against each other across party lines.However, BSP supremo Mayawati blamed Congress party for the incident."The Congress first split the BSP MLAs in Rajasthan and is now attacking senior people which is very shameful...Congress is adopting a very wrong tradition against the Ambedkarite movement, to which people can give a resounding answer."Meanwhile, Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Yadav denied all the claims made by Mayawati and said that they will look into the matter and added that the police is carrying out an investigation in the connection."Anyone can say anything. The police is investigating the matter. I assure that the culprits will be punished," he said while addressing media on the issue. (ANI)