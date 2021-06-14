BSP MLAs who joined Congress seek their 'reward' for saving Gehlot govt

Jaipur, June 14 (IANS) After the Sachin Pilot group sought fulfilment of their demands for political and ministerial appointments, the BSP MLAs, who joined the Congress around two years back, on Monday also demanded their "due reward" for saving the Rajasthan government after last year's rebellion, contending that had they not been there, the Ashok Gehlot dispensation would have been observing "its first death anniversary".

Three of the former BSP MLAs -- Rajendra Guda, Lakhan Meena and Sandip Yadav -- had called a meeting on Monday to press their demands, as a political rejig and cabinet expansions have been hanging fire since last many months.

Guda, in fact, was quite blunt about their demands.

"Had we, the 6 ex-BSP MLAs and 10 independents not been there, the Rajasthan government could have observed its first 'punya tithi' (death anniversary). Last year, 19 Congress MLAs and three independents had supported the rebellion and even CPI-M MLA's stand was not clear," he said.

The high command should understand this simple mathematics, he said, stressing that "had we been not there, the CM had no other option than to resign".

"We met Rajasthan in charge Ajay Maken thrice... however, each time, we received the same reply that the cabinet expansion shall be held in next two months. All we are getting are assurances," he added.

Guda, who recently staged a dharna at the Chief Engineer's office to complain against its working, said: "We did not save government to see this plight of ours."

Yadav said that they saved the Gehlot govt last year and are expecting political appointments. "Today, we spoke to CM, who had promised to talk to us via video conferencing," he added. Gehlot's office had on Monday announced that the Chief Minister would not hold one-to-one meetings in person for the next one or two months on medical advice after his recovery from Covid and would communicate through video links.

In fact, in their meeting, MLA Wajib Ali will join from Australia via video conferencing, Joginder Singh Awana, who was in Meerut, had reached Delhi and was about to fly to Jaipur when he spoke to IANS and Deepchand Kheria would also be present.

