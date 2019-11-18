BSP MP Danish Ali condemns JNU fee hike

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Parliamentarian Danish Ali on Monday criticised the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) decision to hike hostel fees and said that poor students aspiring for higher education will suffer due to it.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the winter session, Ali said that it will be a roadblock to poor meritorious students, who are aspiring to pursue their higher education from recognised institution like JNU. "The decision of hiking hostel fees of JNU is condemnable," Ali said.

JNU students have been protesting for over 20 days now against the university administration following the issuance of a draft hostel manual which includes provisions including hostel fee hike, dress code and hostel timings. ak/skp/