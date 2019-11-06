BSP re-appoints MLA Danish Ali as party leader in Lok Sabha

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Danish Ali, the Bahujan Samaj Party MP from Amroha, on Wednesday was re-appointed as leader of the party in Lok Sabha.

In August, the BSP had removed Ali from the post stating that the decision was taken "to bring balance among all sections society in the party".

He was replaced with OBC leader and Lok Sabha member, Shyam Singh Yadav.



The BSP had said that the "balance" was necessary after it appointed former Rajya Sabha member, Munquad Ali, as President of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit. (ANI)

