BSP removes Danish Ali as LS group chief, replaces him with OBC leader

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The BSP on Wednesday removed Danish Ali as leader of the party in the Lok Sabha replacing him with an OBC leader saying "balance" was necessary after it appointed former Rajya Sabha member, Munquad Ali, as President of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit.

Danish Ali, who was with the Janata Dal (Secular) for long and joined the BSP only before the Lok Sabha elections was surprisingly appointed the leader of the BSP's Lok Sabha group after the elections. He was elected from Amroha in the state.

A press release issued by the party said, "To bring balance among all sections of society in the party after the appointment of Munquad Ali as state party president, OBC leader and Lok Sabha member Shyam Singh Yadav has been made a leader of the party in the Lower House in place of Danish Ali."MP from Ambedkar Nagar Ritesh Pandey has now been appointed as deputy leader of the party in the Lok Sabha.However, Girish Chandra Jatav will remain as Chief Whip of the party in the Lok Sabha, the release said.Keeping in view the BSP's ideology of "interest of all, happiness of all" and taking into account the population of Uttar Pradesh, the party said it was making some major changes in the organisation.It recalled that Munquad Ali started his politics from BSP. He was involved in the party with full energy in all the ups and downs it faced and still continues to do so.The outgoing state unit President RS Kushwaha was now being made General Secretary of BSP's Central unit. The release said, Kushwaha was also a disciplined worker and followed the instructions of the party selflessly. (ANI)