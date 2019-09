According to the letter, Ramji Gautam, national coordinator, and Munquad Ali (former Rajya Sabha MP) have been assigned to look into the party issues in Rajasthan.

<br>The state BSP office recently witnessed an ugly fight when party workers exchanged blows in a meeting called on Sunday over "allowing" party MLAs to join the ruling Congress.

A party worker said Mayawati was not happy with the development and was annoyed with party workers who failed to keep an eye on the MLAs.