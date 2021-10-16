BSP, SP leader arrested in Lalitpur minor girl rape case

Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 16 (ANI): Three people including a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Dipak Ahirwar, a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Tilak Yadav and an engineer Mahendra Dubey have been arrested in the rape case of a minor girl in Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh, informed the police.



According to UP Police, The three accused were arrested on Friday from a hotel in Mirzapur where they were hiding.

On Tuesday, a 17-year-old girl filed a case against 28 named and three unnamed persons, including her father and several politicians, for sexually harassing her for the last five years. Pursuant to her complaint, local police have increased security in and around her house.

With these three arrests, a total of seven out of 28 named accused are now under police custody, including the girl's father. Police teams are constantly raiding various places in the state to arrest the remaining accused, informed Nikhil Pathak, Superintendent of police, Lalitpur.

"Seven teams, including three each from Jhansi and Jalaun district, have been constituted to arrest all the accused. Soon all the accused will be arrested," said Nikhil Pathak, Superintendent of police, Lalitpur. (ANI)

