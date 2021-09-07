BSP will ensure Brahmin community's security if it comes to power in 2022 UP assembly polls, says Mayawati

Addressing the closing ceremony of 'Prabudh Sammelan' in Lucknow, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief said, "Brahmins have agreed that under BSP's rule, people from the Brahmin community were in better condition as compared to the current BJP's rule. I assure the Brahmin community that if we come to power in the next elections, we will ensure their security."She also assured that on coming to power in 2022, she will focus only on the development of Uttar Pradesh and "not on building parks and 'smaraks' in the state."Responding to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's "same ancestors" remarks, Mayawati asked Bhagwat that if people of Muslim and Hindu communities have the same ancestors then why does the "BJP behave as if Muslims are adopted"."I want to ask him (Mohan Bhagwat) if Hindus and Muslims in India have same ancestors then why RSS and BJP behave as if Muslims are adopted," said the BSP chief.Mayawati's remarks came a day after Bhagwat while speaking at a symposium on the topic of 'Rashtra Pratham - Rashtra Sarvopari' in Mumbai on Monday had said, "The basis of our unity is our motherland and glorious tradition. The ancestors of Hindus and Muslims living in India were the same."Urging the people of the Brahmin community to join her party to ensure that the BSP comes to power in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls."We should ask people from the Brahmin community to join us for the upcoming elections to form the government with a majority, similar to 2007," said the BSP supremo.Stating that she is proud of her Dalit community which never left the party even in difficult times, Mayawati hoped that the people of other communities who have been associated with the party will also follow suit.Mayawati said, "I am proud of my Dalit community that they never left the party even in difficult times. They have stood by the party just like a rock. I also hope that people from other communities who have been associated with the BSP will also continue to support the party without getting influenced."She further said, "It is to be noted that in the past, be it during SP's term or the BJP's tenure, due to their racist, narrow and capitalist thinking, the poor, labourers, employees, farmers, small businessmen, Dalits, OBCs, Brahmins all have been subjected to exploitation and harassment. People in cities, villages, towns, localities, lanes have started talking that the best governance was that of the BSP."Mayawati mentioned that the programme organised by the party to woo the Brahmin community has been successful."Vichar Sangoshthi' seminars were organised for the people of the Brahmin community was started by the party general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra on July 23, 2021, in Ayodhya. This programme has achieved great success in almost all districts of Uttar Pradesh, although the BJP has put in all its efforts to make the programme a failure, to their disappointment all their efforts went in vain," said the BSP chief."I request you all to come to Lucknow to pay tribute to Kanshi Ram Ji at Kanshiram Smarak Sthal on October 9, on his death anniversary. Everyone should follow all the COVID protocols," she added.Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year.In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP won 325 seats out of a total of 403 Assembly seats. Samajwadi Party and its allies won 54 seats, BSP won 19 seats and others won 5 seats respectively. (ANI)