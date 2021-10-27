BTS's 'Permission To Dance' and 'DNA' certified platinum in Japan

Seoul [South Korea], October 27 (ANI/Global Economic): K-pop group BTS's two songs have been newly certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of Japan.



According to the Recording Industry Association of Japan on the 25th, BTS's songs 'Permission to Dance (PTD)' and 'DNA' received platinum certification in September.

'PTD' and 'DNA' have been certified platinum by surpassing over 1 million cumulative streams. 'PTD', released on July 9th, is a rhythmical and addictive dance-pop song and has lyrics saying "You can dance as much as you want without permission."

'DNA' is an electronic pop song with the acoustic guitar sound and addictive whistle melody of the 'Love Yourself: Her,' which was released in September 2017.

The Recording Industry Association of Japan classifies songs into silver (30 million streams or more), gold (50 million streams or more), platinum (100 million streams or more), diamond (more than 500 million streams) according to the cumulative number of streams of the song, and announces it on the official website every month.

Previously, BTS' single CD 'Butter' surpassed 250,000 cumulative shipments and was certified 'platinum' in July. (ANI/Global Economic)

