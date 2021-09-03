Buddha Air's proposal to start flight from Kushinagar to Nepal

Kushinagar airport director, Anil Dwiwedi said: "Buddha Air has given a proposal to start a flight. We have sent the proposal to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to be forwarded to the government for approval. We have asked the airlines to pursue the Indian government for approval of the proposal."

As per the proposal, he said that the airlines wants to start a flight from Kathmandu to Kushinagar via Lucknow and also from Kushinagar to Bhairahwa.

Dwiwedi said that all the arrangements of the Kushinagar International Airport have been made but the date of the inauguration has not been fixed yet.

As per the sources, the airport is likely to be inaugurated in mid-September.

For safety, a high version landing system is to be installed at the airport and the AAI has demanded 34 acres of land from the state government for the purpose.

Joint Magistrate Purna Bohra said that as per the demand, the process of acquisition of land is underway.

The airport is spread in around 600-acre land.

In June 2020, the Kushinagar airport got the international status and in February 2021 it got all necessary clearances from the Directorate of General of Civil Aviation to be recognised as an international airport.

