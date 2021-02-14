Buddhist monks offer prayers in Bihar temple for an end to COVID pandemic

"The puja is being performed on the behalf of some Taiwanese Buddhist organisations for the end to the COVID-19 pandemic and peace of departed souls. Monks from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, China and Taiwan have come here," Rahul, one of the monks who participated in the event told ANI.Surendra Kumar, the organiser of the religious event said that the programme will continue for next 15 days."I am a tour operator. We orgnaise Buddhist pilgrimage. 10,000 lamps are being lit every day in the temple premises. 1.5 lakhs earthen lamps will be lit in 15 days," he said. (ANI)