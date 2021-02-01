Budget 2021 carries forward Aatmanirbhar vision: PM

Mentioning the influence of Covid-19, Modi said the Budget has been presented amid exceptional circumstances and will highlight India's confidence, and at the same time, evoke a new confidence in the world.

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Terming the Budget 2021 "exceptional", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it has a vision of "Aatmanirbhar" (self-reliance) and inclusion of every citizen with a sense of belief in development amid the Covid-19 pandemic which has shaken entire humanity.

In his remarks after the Union Budget was tabled in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister said that the principles behind the Budget include expansion of new opportunities for growth, and for the youth, giving new dimension to human resource, infrastructure development, and helping new sectors grow.

The Prime Minister said that the Budget will enhance "ease of living" for the common man by simplifying procedure and rules, while bringing positive changes for individuals, investors, industry and infrastructure sector.

He said that the government gave proper attentions to its responsibility towards fiscal sustainability while increasing the size of the budget while expressing happiness that transparency factor of the budget has been appreciated by the experts.

Stressing the proactive approach of the government, whether during Corona pandemic or campaign for Aatmanirbharta, the Prime Minister noted that the budget doesn't have an iota of reactive approach. "We have gone beyond active and have given a pro-active budget."

Appreciating the all-round development emphasis of the Budget, Modi said that it is focused on wealth and wellness, MSME and infrastructure. He also noted the unprecedented focus on healthcare.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that the Budget has taken into account the development needs of southern states, the Northeast and Ladakh.

He also said it is a huge step in the direction of turning coastal states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal into business powerhouse. The Budget will also be greatly helpful in tapping unexplored potential of the northeastern states such as Assam, he added.

Mentioning the impact of the Budget on the various segments of society, Modi said its emphasis on research and innovation will help the youth.

The Prime Minister earlier congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her marathon 110-minute Budget speech and also inquired about her health soon after she completed her presentation in the Lok Sabha.

The Finance Minister began her Budget speech at 11 a.m. for the third time in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Modi. She concluded it after almost two hours.

