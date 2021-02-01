Budget achieves goals of 'Aatmanirbhar' India: Shivraj

Bhopal, Feb 1 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has described the Union Government's General Budget 2020-21 as the budget to achieve the goals of an 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) India.
Reacting to the Budget, Chouhan said,"Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken effective steps to achieve the goals of a 'self-reliant' India in the Union Budget as well as taking health facilities to the highest level in villages."
At the same time, state Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh, in his response to the Budget welcomed the steps taken by the Centre and said the important pillars for building a 'self-reliant' India have been given special attention. This budget would prove to be effective for a 'self-reliant' India.
--IANS
snp-sgk/khz