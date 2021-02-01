Budget achieves goals of 'Aatmanirbhar' India: Shivraj

Bhopal, Feb 1 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has described the Union Government's General Budget 2020-21 as the budget to achieve the goals of an 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) India.

Reacting to the Budget, Chouhan said,"Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken effective steps to achieve the goals of a 'self-reliant' India in the Union Budget as well as taking health facilities to the highest level in villages."