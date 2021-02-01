Budget favourable for selected companies: Kejriwal

New Delhi Feb 1 (IANS) After Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman presented the Budget for FY2021-22 in the Parliament on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed it as 'favorable for selected companies'.

"This budget is to provide benefit to some selected big companies. It (budget) will trigger a spike in inflation and will be a burden for common people," Kejriwal tweeted.