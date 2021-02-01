Budget is prudent and well-calibrated: FICCI Rajasthan state chief

Jaipur, Feb 1 (IANS) FICCI Rajasthan State Council and Kajaria Ceramics Ltd CMD chairman Ashok Kajaria on Monday said that the budget is prudent and well-calibrated in today's environment.

He said, "The impetus on social and physical infrastructure is commendable. The Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban), Urban Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, vehicle scrapping policy and plan to deal with air pollution in 42 urban centres will help improve quality of life. There are no new taxes and preference to growth over fiscal consolidation were need of the day," he added,