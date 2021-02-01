Budget is prudent and well-calibrated: FICCI Rajasthan state chief

Jaipur, Feb 1 (IANS) FICCI Rajasthan State Council and Kajaria Ceramics Ltd CMD chairman Ashok Kajaria on Monday said that the budget is prudent and well-calibrated in today's environment.
He said, "The impetus on social and physical infrastructure is commendable. The Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban), Urban Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, vehicle scrapping policy and plan to deal with air pollution in 42 urban centres will help improve quality of life. There are no new taxes and preference to growth over fiscal consolidation were need of the day," he added,
Randhir Vikram Singh, Co-Chairman, FICCI Rajasthan State Council & CMD, Mandawa Hotels, said that the extension of additional deduction of Rs 1.5 Lakh for loans taken up till 31 March 2022 and tax holiday to affordable housing projects for one more year will help realise the dream of 'Housing for All'.
He further said, "Reduction in time limit for re-opening up of income tax assessments to 3 years for most of the cases is a welcome step. Increasing the turnover limit for tax audit to Rs 10 crore with 95% digital transactions aims at ease of doing business and boosting transparency. Tourism and allied sectors were looking for support but were conspicuous by their absence. We hope that we will witness some announcements for these sectors in future."
--IANS
arc/ash