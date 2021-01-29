Budget Session: No MP has tested positive for COVID-19 till now, say sources

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Ahead of the Budget Session today, sources have confirmed that till now, not a single Member of Parliament has been tested positive for COVID-19.



Speaking to ANI, the sources informed, "Almost 140 Members of Parliament would be bringing their own COVID-19 test reports from the states they are arriving from. Not even a single MP has been tested positive for COVID-19 till now."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to table the Economic Survey 2020-21 in Parliament today, two days before the Union Budget is presented during the Budget Session.

The Budget Session will begin today with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of two houses of Parliament.

The first part of the session will continue till February 15. The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.

Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour. (ANI)

