Budget session of MP Assembly to begin from today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): The budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will commence today with adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. The budget session will continue till March 26.



The session will begin with an address by Governor Anandiben Patel.

Social distancing norms and other protocols would be observed during the session in view of the coronavirus situation.

The Assembly Speaker will also be elected today during the session.

Earlier on Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Girish Gautam filed his nomination for the Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Rameshwar Sharma is currently serving as the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha pro tem Speaker. He was appointed as the pro tem Speaker in July 2020. (ANI)

