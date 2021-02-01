Budget session of Odisha Assembly from Feb 18

Bhubaneswar, Feb 1 (IANS) The Budget session of the Odisha Assembly will commence from February 18 and continue till April 9, in two phases.

As per a notification issued by the Assembly Secretariat on Monday, the session will begin with Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal's address on February 18.

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will present the annual budget for financial year 2021-22 on February 22.