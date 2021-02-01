Budget to revive sluggish economy: Karnataka CM

Bengaluru, Feb 1 (IANS) Hailing Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for coming out with a Budget that can revive the sluggish economy, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday said he strongly believes that the Budget will boost the economy which was badly hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing Assembly session here, Yediyurappa conceded that it was impossible to expect a better Budget amid the pandemic.

"Despite the pandemic, this is a pro-poor and pro-middle class Budget," he said.

He added that the Finance Minister has announced necessary strategies for economic revival as well as containment of the pandemic.

"It is a welcome measure that the vaccination drive against Covid-19 has been allocated Rs 35,000 crore and the Finance Minister assured that more funds will be provided in case of necessity," he observed.

According to him, the Budget also aims at strengthening the agriculture sector, skill development, infrastructure development and industrial development has been given special emphasis.

"The Budget has provided a platform to double farmers' income by 2022 as per the aspirations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Allocation of Rs 16.50 lakh crore for agriculture and rural development is a case in point," he added.

He further said that strengthening and continuation of MSP has been emphasised. "Funds to improve the infrastructure in APMCs, doubling the grants for micro irrigation and value addition programmes for 22 crops will help farmers in a great way," he said and added that tax holiday for construction of affordable houses will benefit the middle class.

"Rs 14,778 crore allocation for Bengaluru Metro Project can pave the way for construction of 58 kms of new routes. This is the biggest gift to Karnataka from our own Finance Minister," he said.

He also termed that announcement of - Mission Poshan -2.0 - to fight malnutrition and exemption in filing income tax returns for those above 75 years was an appreciable measure. "On the whole it is most satisfactory and wholesome Budget," he said.

