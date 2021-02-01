Budget visionary and pro-poor, says Haryana CM

Congratulating Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting the budget amid the unprecedented pandemic, Khattar said it would provide a boost to the economy and further strengthen the 'Sankalp of Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Chandigarh, Feb 1 (IANS) While hailing the Union Budget as visionary, pro-poor and forward-looking, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the focus on farming, healthcare, infrastructure, women and senior citizens would help in improving the lives of people.

The Haryana Chief Minister thanked Sitharaman for her announcement to extend the 'Swamitva Scheme'(Survey of villages and mapping with improvised technology in villages) to all states and Union Territories.

Khattar said Haryana was the pioneer in starting a scheme to make the villages of the state free from 'Lal Dora' so as to give villagers the right to own their property, purchase and sell land and take loans on it.

"This scheme is being appreciated throughout the country and at present, it is being run in eight states under the name of 'Pradhan Mantri Swamitva Yojana'," he added.

The Chief Minister said the significant budgetary allocations and announcements for farmers, healthcare sector, affordable housing and extension of 'Ujjawala' scheme would have great synergies with the ongoing and planned efforts of the state in these critical areas.

While hailing the major announcement relating to the agriculture sector, he said increased outlay for agriculture credit to Rs 16.5 lakh crore, integration of 1,000 more mandis with the National Agriculture Market, Minimum Support Price system, enhancing the allocation to the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund from Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore and agriculture infrastructure fund for Agricultural Produce Market Committees for augmenting their infrastructure will help promote sustainable agriculture. It will also realise Prime Minister Modi's vision of doubling the farmers income by 2022.

