Budget will benefit a few big companies, increase difficulties of common man: Kejriwal

Last Updated: Mon, Feb 1st, 2021, 21:18:03hrs
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday slammed the union budget 2021-22 saying it will benefit a few big companies and increase inflation and problems for common man.

"This budget will benefit a few big companies. This budget will lead to price rise and will increase difficulties of the common people," he said in a tweet.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the union budget in Lok Sabha on Monday and said it was focused on six pillars - health and wellbeing, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India, reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R&D and minimum government and maximum governance. (ANI)

