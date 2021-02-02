Build bridges not walls: Rahul on farmers' protest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a tweet said, "GOI, Build bridges, not walls!" He also tagged some pictures of the police arrangements.

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Amid increased barricading of the spots where the farmers are sitting on protest at the Delhi Borders, the Congress has slammed the Centre for making such arrangements.

The Delhi Police have beefed up the security at the three borders -- Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri -- and barricades, boulders, and barbed wires have come up as additional forces made their way to the protest sites amid apprehensions of more farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh joining the protesters.

Drones are being used to keep surveillance and intense checking is being carried out at the border areas which has resulted in massive traffic snarls in the capital.

The Delhi Police have registered a total of 44 cases so far in connection with the farmers' protest and a total of 122 people have been arrested.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday extended the temporary suspension of internet at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders, till 11 p.m. on Tuesday, in the wake of farmers' protest.

