Building collapses in Vadodara, two dead

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Two persons were killed after a four-storeyed building belonging to an engineering firm collapsed in Vadodara's Chhani area.

Speaking to ANI, fire officer Om Jadeja said, "The demolition process was underway in the building. It seems that safety and protection measures were not taken which led to its collapse."



The incident involving the Larsen & Toubro building happened on Saturday.

No missing complaints have been received yet, the fire officer added.

The deceased have been identified as Kaful Pathan and Abdul Wahid. (ANI)

