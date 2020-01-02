Bulandshahr : Two cops suspended in a bribery case

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Two police officials were suspended following an inquiry against them in a bribery case.

The accused are Sanjay Kumar, Station House Officer, Narsena Police Station and Constable Manish Kumar.

"The victim who is a resident of Noida had complained to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) against Sanjay Kumar and Manish Kumar alleging that duo asked for a bribe and threatened him to implicate in a false case if he fails to fulfil their unsolicited demand" said an official statement.



Subsequently, an investigation was conducted and the two were found guilty, he said. (ANI)

