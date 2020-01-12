Bulandshahr man found hanging in Fatehpur hotel

Fatehpur, Jan 12 (IANS) Sachin, a 24-year-old resident of Bulandshahr, was found hanging with ceiling fan in a hotel room, here on Sunday.

He had reportedly consumed liquor and poison before hanging himself.

"The man came to the hotel at 9 p.m. on Saturday and asked for a room. On Sunday morning, hotel manager Sanjeev Kumar informed the police even after knocking at the door for several times the man was not opening the room. When the police broke open the door the man was found hanging from the ceiling fan," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Urban) Kapil Dev Mishra.

A liquor bottle and a container of poisoneous substance were recovered from the room, the DSP said. The reason of death, however, could not be ascertained, he said. hindi-rs/pcj