Bulgaria extends Covid emergency till July end

The epidemic emergency was initially declared on May 14 last year with a duration of one month, replacing the state of emergency implemented on March 13, Xinhua news agency.

Sofia, May 30 (IANS) The Bulgarian government has extended the nationwide Covid-19 pandemic emergency until July 31, the cabinet said in a statement.

It has already been extended several times, with the last extension to the end of May.

"The prolongation of the epidemic situation and the implementation of anti-epidemic measures in the country aim to reduce the impact of Covid-19 on public health and the health care system, taking into account the real risk of the spread of different variants of SARS-CoV-2 in Bulgaria with high infectivity," the statement issued on Saturday said.

A total of 417,133 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 17,581 deaths have been registered in Bulgaria so far.

The Balkan country has been seeing a downward trend in the epidemic since mid-April.

Meanwhile, vaccinations have been picking up pace, with 1.283 million doses administered till date.

