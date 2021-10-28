Sofia [Bulgaria], October 28 (ANI/Novinite): Over 80 per cent drop in restaurant turnover was observed in the first two days after the "green certificate" became mandatory for visiting places for dining and entertainment, according to data from the Bulgarian Hotel and Restaurant Association, the Association of Restaurants in Bulgaria and the Bulgarian Association of Establishments.



The decline is proportional to the vaccinated Bulgarians - with 20 per cent vaccination, 80 per cent decline in turnover. Such a crisis in the sector has not occurred in more than 30 years.

The organizations will join the protest of the United Bulgarian business, which starts at 3 pm on October 28 throughout the country under the title "ALL OF US TOGETHER! For health, work, future, security!"(ANI/Novinite)

