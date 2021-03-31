Bulgaria sets daily record of 5,176 new Covid-19 cases

The previous daily record of 4,851 new cases was reported last Wednesday, the Xinhua news reported.

Sofia, March 31 (IANS) Bulgaria reported a record number of 5,176 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 338,426, the country's health ministry said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 155 more patients have died from the virus, bringing the nationwide death toll to 13,068, the ministry said, adding that the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations and intensive-care patients stood at 9,811 and 748 respectively.

The figures also showed that 3,219 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the country's total number of recoveries to 255,692, while 13,183 doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered during the same period, taking the total number to 458,731.

Bulgaria has the highest ratio between confirmed deaths and confirmed cases of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in the European Union (EU) -- 3.86 per cent -- while cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered per 100 people in the country are 6.41, ranking last in the EU, according to the latest data collated by the University of Oxford-based Our World in Data.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccinations are underway in an increasing number of countries with the already-authorised coronavirus vaccines.

Meanwhile, 267 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide -- 83 of them in clinical trials -- in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain, and the United States, according to information released by the World Health Organization on March 30.

