Bull gores woman to death in UP

Badaun (UP), May 17 (IANS) A middle-aged woman was gored to death by a bull in Badaun district.

The incident took place in Mohammedganj village on Sunday afternoon, a Bilsi police station official said.

Muni Devi, 55, had gone to collect fodder in a field when the bull attacked her. The fields were empty and no one heard her cries for help.