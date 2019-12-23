Bullet found in Hyderabad teen's body, case registered

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Police here booked a case after doctors at NIMS Hospital removed a bullet from the body of a 19-year-old girl.

According to Panjagutta Police, the teen named Asma Begum, who was from back pain for the last two years, had visited the hospital along with her family for treatment.

The doctors after examining her found a bullet lodged in her body. The patient was operated upon and the bullet was taken out. The matter was reported to the police.



"She was complaining of back pain for the last two years. We decided to approach the doctors and said that an operation will be conducted as the pain did not subside. They found a bullet in the spinal cord during the operation and a case was filed," one of the family members of the teenager said.

"Police came to our house. We told them that we do not have any idea from where the bullet came. The police are questioning everyone," she said.

A case has been registered under the Arms Act and police are investigating how the bullet got lodged in the woman's body. (ANI)

