Bullock cart collapses during Congress protest against fuel price hike in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): A bullock cart, which was being used by Congress workers during the protest against the rise in prices of petrol and diesel here, collapsed while they were raising slogans.



The cart apparently had more protestors than its carrying capacity and it crashed bringing down people on it.

The Congress protestors were raising slogans hailing party leader Rahul Gandhi when the collapse happened and the odd moment was caught on camera.

The protestors were also carrying an LPG cylinder.

Petrol and diesel prices touched a new high in Mumbai on Saturday. While petrol price now stands at Rs 106.93 per litre, diesel price is Rs 97.46 per litre.

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 100.91 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.88 per litre.

People in other parts of Maharashtra also expressed their concern over rise in prices of petroleum products.

Vipul Sharma, a resident of Nagpur, said that the rise in fuel prices was hurting the poor and the middle class the most.

He said the standard response of the government to hike in petrol prices was that the money will be used for development purposes.

"I don't know where the development is or when will it happen using this petrol money," he said.

Another resident of the city said the common man is finding the going tough due to the rise in prices, especially fuel prices.

"It is time that the government reconsiders its decisions," he said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the Centre should show a "big heart" and reduce taxes on fuel to provide relief to common citizens who are reeling under high prices of petrol and diesel. (ANI)

