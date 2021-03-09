Bundelkhand Expressway to be completed by November: Yogi Adityanath

Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): The work of the Bundelkhand Expressway will be completed by November this year, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.



The Chief Minister inspected the construction work of the bridge on the Yamuna River of the expressway in Jalaun district on Tuesday. He said construction of 120 km road has already been completed by and about 50 per cent of work has been completed.

"After Bundelkhand Expressway is completed, it will ensure socio-economic development of the area... By the end of November, the entire construction work will be finished... The total length of the Expressway project is 296 kilometers, out of which the construction of the 120 km road has been completed by UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority within a year," the Chief Minister said.

He said Bundelkhand Expressway will pave the way for development for the Bundelkhand region and it will become a major center of tourism.

"The farmers gave their fields for this expressway and supported the government. The government is providing adequate water for irrigation through the Panchanad scheme to the farmers," Yogi Adityanath said.

The 296-kilometre long Expressway will provide a four-lane access-controlled route in Uttar Pradesh. It will be supplementing the nodes of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor announced by the Government of India in February 2018.

The state government is constructing the Bundelkhand Expressway which will pass through the districts of Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur, and Jalaun.

This expressway will link the Bundelkhand area to Delhi through the Agra-Lucknow expressway and Yamuna expressway as well as play a vital role in the development of the Bundelkhand region. (ANI)