Bundelkhand to get 10K ponds to resolve water crisis

So far, the government has already dug out 4,400 farm ponds at a cost of Rs 49.56 crore as part of the 'Other Intervention' component of its 'Per Drop More Crop' scheme.

Lucknow, Aug 3 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has planned to build 10,000 farm ponds at the cost of Rs 100 crore in the current financial year (2021-22) in Bundelkhand to resolve the water crisis in the region.

Most of these ponds have been constructed in the Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions.

According to the official spokesman, the state government is trying diligently to ensure optimal use of every drop of water in the region through various projects, including sprinkler irrigation and 'Khet Talab Yojana'.

Along with geo-tagging of these ponds, 50 per cent subsidy is payable to the farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Water saved in these ponds during the rainy season will be used for irrigation purpose and as drinking water for the cattle in the rest of the seasons.

In this context, the Yogi government is working on three sprinkler projects, including Masgaon Chilli (Hamirpur), Kulpahar (Mahoba) and Shahzad (Lalitpur) projects, as a model to irrigate more area with less water.

The projects are likely to be completed this year. There is also a plan to connect other irrigation projects with sprinklers later.

The Arjun Sahayak Canal Project, which is going to be completed this year, will not only facilitate irrigation of 44,381 hectares of land in Banda, Hamirpur and Mahoba, but also make drinking water available to people.

According to an estimate, around 20 million cubic meters of drinking water will be available to the people of Mahoba.

--IANS

amita/ksk/