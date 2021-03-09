Bundelkhand will be a tourist centre soon: Yogi

The Chief Minister, who inspected the construction work of a bridge on the Yamuna river of Bundelkhand Expressway on Monday, said in a statement that the work for the expressway is going on war-footing and about 50 per cent of it has been completed.

Lucknow, March 9 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday that Bundelkhand will become a major centre of tourism after the construction of the expressway.

"By the end of November, the entire construction work will be finished, providing immense potential for triggering economic activities in the region," he said.

Appreciating the farmers for their support, he said, "The farmers of Bundelkhand gave their land for the expressway and provided their full support. Adequate water is being provided for irrigation through the 'Panchanad' scheme."

Adityanath also said that the expressway will boost the profits of the farmers of Bundelkhand.

"Once the Bundelkhand Expressway is constructed, it would go a long way in ensuring socio-economic development of the area which had been lying neglected for decades. The total length of the Expressway project is 296 km, out of which the construction of 120 km has was completed by UPEIDA within a year," he stated.

The expressway will start from Chitrakoot district and end at Etawah on Agra-Lucknow Expressway. It will pass through the districts of Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun and Etawah.

It is worth mentioning that the service road and other works are also under progress by various contractors in the construction of Bundelkhand Expressway.

--IANS

amita/arm