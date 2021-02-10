Burdwan blast: JMB terrorist sentenced to 29 years jail

An NIA spokesperson said that Kausar aka Boma Mizan, a resident of Bangladesh, was convicted under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Activities (UAPA), the Arms Act and the Foreigners Act.

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) AN NIA special court in Kolkata on Wednesday sentenced Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) chief Kausar to 29 years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 35,000 in connection with the Burdwan blast case, an NIA official said here.

The official said that Kausar was the head of the proscribed JMB in India, and was also charge-sheeted in another NIA case related to Bodh Gaya blast in Bihar in January 2018.

The case relates to a powerful IED blast on October 2, 2014 at the first floor of a rented house in the busy Khagragarh locality of Burdwan district of West Bengal.

The IED had accidentally gone off at the time of its fabrication by the members of banned terrorist organisation and the two terrorists had succumbed to their injuries.

The West Bengal Police initially registered a case, but the NIA had taken over the investigation on October 10, 2014.

The spokesperson said that the NIA probe revealed a conspiracy by JMB to radicalise, recruit and provide training in arms and explosives to its members in India for committing terrorist acts and waging war against the democratically established governments of India and Bangladesh.

"A large number of IEDs, explosives, hand grenades, training videos were recovered during the investigation of the case," the official said.

"After extensive investigation, a total of 33 accused were charge sheeted by NIA for commission of various offences in this case. Out of 33 accused, 31 were arrested. Earlier, 30 accused persons were convicted and sentenced, to various terms, by the NIA Special Court, Kolkata," the official said.

The trial against the remaining two absconding charge sheeted accused continues.

--IANS

aks/vd