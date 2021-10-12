Bureaucrats tend to deny info under RTI act citing confidentiality: Goa Lokayukta

Panaji, Oct 12 (IANS) Government officials tend to deny information on the pretext of maintaining confidentiality, Goa's newly-appointed Lokayukta and retired Bombay HC judge Ambadas Joshi said on Tuesday.

"Government officials need to be mentally prepared for providing information as there is a tendency of denial on the pretext of maintaining confidentiality," Joshi said at a conference here on 'Dissemination of Information under Section 4 of the Right to Information Act 2005'.