Burglar nabbed from Hyd, jewellery worth Rs 80L recovered

According to the police, the arrested person is identified as Basavaraju a.k.a. Prakash a.k.s. Junglee from Hyderabad.

Bengaluru, June 30 (IANS) Bengaluru's women protection wing of the Central Crime Branch police nabbed a 35-year-old inter-state house burglar and recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 80 lakh from him, said the police on Wednesday.

Congratulating the CCB team, Bengaluru's Joint Police Commissioner (Crime), Sandeep Patil tweeted that the CCB team led by police inspector, Hazresh Killedar has arrested an inter-state house burglar, who had been committing crime since 2014.

"The team has seized gold ornaments weighing more than l,350 gms and other stolen articles valued about Rs 80 lakh and with his arrest 10 cases of burglaries registered in various police stations - K. R. Puram, Bydarahalli, Hebbal, H.S.R. Layout, Magadi and Subramanyapura - were solved," he explained.

According to the police, Basvaraju had been arrested nearly dozen times for similar crimes since 2014 not only in Bengaluru but also in neighbouring states - Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

An investigative officer told reporters that he was to carry out house burglaries in Bengaluru and enjoy luxurious life in neighbouring states. "He has a reputation of not selling his stolen property where he commits crime. Instead he sells his loot in another state in order to avoid detection of crime for a longer period. Besides, he always liked to roam in new cars and used them for recce trips too and once after carrying out burglary, he used to sell that car too," explained the police.

The police has registered a case and investigation is on.

--IANS

nbh/skp/