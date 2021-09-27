Burnt body of MBA student found in Bihar's Begusarai

Nitish Kumar was a final year MBA from a university in Jaipur. He came to Begusarai during the second lock down. Nitish went to Traffic Chowk in Begusarai town on September 25 and went missing.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased Nitish Kumar, 27, was brutally assaulted before being doused in acid in a bid to hide his identity.

Patna, Sep 27 (IANS) Decomposed dead body of a MBA final year student was found from a pit in Bihar's Begusarai district on Monday.

After he did not return home on Saturday, his family members searched for him the entire night and then lodged a missing complaint in Lohia Nagar police station on Sunday.

"We received information about a dead body in a pit at railway colony near Traffic Chowk under Town police station. Police reached the spot and recovered the dead body," Sunil Kumar, an investigating officer of this case.

"The dead bodywasdiscovered in a semi decomposed stage and the face was completely burnt. We have scanned missing complaints of the district. As a missing complaint was registered in Lohia Nagar police station, we called the family of the deceased who have identified from his clothing," he said.

"Investigations revealed, the victim received several wounds from blunt object on his body. It looked like the accused brutally assaulted him followed by pouring acid on his face and other body parts before dumping him into the pit," the officer said.

"The family member of deceased lodged FIR in town police station under relevant IPC sections of kidnapping and murder," he said.

"We are making efforts to identify the accused. We are checking the CCTV cameras of the area," he said.

--IANS

ajk/in