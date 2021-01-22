Bursting the myths about hair colouring

Myth: If you colour your hair once, you have to keep colouring it.

Fact: This is not true at all! Recolouring your hair is entirely your choice. Colouring your hair does not mean that you can never have its natural colour back.

Myth: Colouring your hair will make it go grey sooner.

Fact: Grey hair is entirely genetic, and colouring does not accelerate the greying of hair. The hair starts greying when the melanin stops producing the colour pigment, and this is when your hair starts turning into grey.