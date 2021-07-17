Bus commuters to get 10% discount on booking tickets via 'One Delhi' app

The Delhi government said that the revamped app can also be used to book pink passes that allow women to travel free of cost in public buses.

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) With the Delhi Cabinet approving the proposal of the transport department on Saturday, bus commuters in the national capital will get a 10 per cent discount on fares when booking tickets through the 'One Delhi' app.

"Passengers can book pink tickets and passes using this app by just scanning the QR Code inside the bus and selecting ticket fare or source and destination stop. The app is available in English and Hindi," the Delhi government said in a statement.

The new version of the app will also show estimated time of arrival of buses to a particular stop and information about the nearest available charging station for electric vehicles.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the upgradation of the app is important, especially in the middle of the ongoing pandemic, as it will help reduce spread of the virus among commuters through surface contact.

"I am hoping that state-of-the-art buses, with increased surveillance and safety features, and right incentives like the ones we're offering through e-ticketing apps and common mobility cards, will be a much-needed push for Delhiites to adopt public transport as their default mode of transport," Gahlot said.

As of now, Delhi has a combined (DTC and orange cluster) fleet size of 6,750 buses and witnesses an average daily ridership of 49 lakh passengers, the government said.

Currently, the buses are being allowed to ply at 50 per seating capacity to ensure social distancing. The city, however, needs at least 11,000 buses to cater to its demand, according to court orders.

