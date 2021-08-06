Bus crash kills 9, injures another 30 in western Turkey

Ankara [Turkey], August 6 (ANI/Sputnik): A passenger bus collided with a truck in Turkey's Manisa province, killing six people instantly and injuring over 30 others, three of whom died in a hospital, Anadolu news agency reported Friday.



Reportedly, the bus was en route from Istanbul to Izmir when it collided with a truck near the city of Soma. Six people died on the spot, three more died in the hospital.

A total of 50 passengers were on the bus, the news said. The authorities have opened an investigation into the causes of the incident. (ANI/Sputnik)

