Bus gets stuck under Delhi's Palam flyover underpass, firemen rescue passengers

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Heavy rain since Saturday morning led to water-logging in various areas of the national capital with a bus carrying passengers from the Indira Gandhi International Airport getting stuck due to water-logging at South Delhi's Palam flyover. However, all the bus passengers were rescued with the help of fire brigade personnel.

On Saturday morning, the bus coming from the airport was moving towards its destination through the Palam flyover but while passing through the underpass, the bus suddenly stalled due to a technical fault.

With the passengers being trapped in the middle of the water, fire brigade personnel immediately rushed to their help.

As many as 40 passengers inside the bus were evacuated safely.

A video of this incident has gone viral on the social media in which firefighters are seen evacuating the passengers from the bus in south Delhi and the passengers are seen leaving the underpass along with their luggage.

According to the fire department, they received a call at 11.31 a.m., following which two fire tenders reached the spot and all the passengers in the bus were safely taken out.

A police official said, "Nearly 30 to 40 people were sitting in the bus while it was coming out from the IGI airport, and suddenly stopped beneath the Palam flyover underpass. However, all passengers have been rescued safely now."

--IANS

