Bus speeds through Maha-Goa border post without Covid check, 3 held

Panaji, Sep 21 (IANS) Goa Police have arrested three persons after a passenger bus from Maharashtra sped through the police check-post at the inter-state border at Patradevi, without halting for a customary Covid inspection.

The three persons arrested includes two bus drivers Samir Ambekar from Ratnagiri and Sagun Naik from Aronda in Maharashtra and Siddharth Shinde, the bus conductor from Mumbai.