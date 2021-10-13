Bush Market in Kabul renamed after Mujahideen

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Shopkeepers of the Bush Market in downtown Kabul named after the former US President changed its name to Mujahideen Bazar so that it attracts customers, especially the Mujahideen or the Taliban, Khaama Press reported.

It is still not clear whether the Taliban themselves ordered the shopkeepers to change the name but photos taken from the scene show that the shopkeepers of the market are hanging the new board.