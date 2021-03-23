Business Advisory Committee of RS to hold meeting in Parliament today

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): The meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Rajya Sabha will be held at 9.30 am on Wednesday in Parliament.



The Upper House is scheduled to hold a discussion today on a bill that seeks to give the Centre more power over Delhi.



On Tuesday, the House had witnessed repeated brief adjournments during the day following an uproar by opposition parties over the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021.



Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Rajya Sabha will sit from 10 am today and would discuss the bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha.



There would be no Zero Hour, Question Hour and Lunch Hour, he added. (ANI)

