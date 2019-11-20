Business in LS on Wednesday

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) One of the key issues to feature in Wednesday's list of business in the Lok Sabha is a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations/observations contained in the 50 Report of the Standing Committee besides matters related to ponzi scheme that has seen lakhs of people lose their hard earned money.

Minister of State Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao will be speaking on the report on Information Technology on Progress of implementation of BharatNet -- pertaining to the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications.

The legislative business will include The Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing and The National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill 2019 seeking amendment to the the National Institute of Design Act, 2014, which has been passed by the Rajya Sabha, and would be taken up for consideration.